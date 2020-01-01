Embedding the Player
In this guide:
- What’s an Embedded Player?
- Two ways to Embed a Player
- Embedding via a tiny JS loader
- Directly embedding an iFrame
- Embedded Player JS API
- The Embedded Player on WordPress
What’s an Embedded Player?
The embedded player is a player you can include into your own website or blog. It consists of an HTML snippet that you can add to your website that, once executed, replaces a link with the player. The easiest way to configure a player and generate the markup needed to embed it is through our CMS. However, some may need to manually generate this markup - the following documentation is for them.
Two Ways to Embed a Player
There are two different ways to embed a player:
- Using a tiny JS loader (recommended)
- Directly embedding an
<iframe>tag
Embedding Via a Tiny JS Loader
The recommended way to embed a player is to place one or more HTML anchors
<a> into the page, each with its own set of custom data attributes (described below), and a tiny JavaScript file that parses the player’s anchors and replaces them with the player itself. This is the recommended method as it’s more flexible and performant compared to the alternative, and should be used whenever you can embed a JS file into the hosting page.
To embed a player, you should place an HTML anchor element in your page:
And a JS script tag right before the end of your
</body>:
The anchor accepts some custom data attributes that give you the freedom to configure many aspects of the player itself.
|Attribute
|Required
|Description
|
data-resource
|Yes
|The primary episode you want to display in the player. It can be a single episode
data-resource="episode_id=EPISODE-ID", a show’s latest episode
data-resource="show_id=SHOW-ID", or a user’s latest episode
data-resource="user_id=USER-ID".
|
data-width
|No
|Player’s width (can be in % or px).
|
data-height
|No
|Player’s height (can be in % or px).
|
data-theme
|No
|Player’s UI theme. Supported themes are:
light (default) and
dark.
|
data-color
|No
|Player’s main color. Supported fromats are short and long hex values (ex:
F00 or
FF0000). Plan Station or higher is required to use this parameter.
|
data-cover
|No
|HTTPS URL of the image to display as the player’s background.
|
data-playlist
|No
|Configures how the playlist should be built. It can be
data-playlist="false" to disable the playlist,
data-playlist="user" to display all of a user’s episodes in the playlist, or
data-playlist="show" to display all episodes from all shows in the playlist. The default behavior depends on the
data-resource.
|
data-playlist-continuous
|No
|Enables or disables continuous playlist playback. When set as
true, it will continuously play every episode in the playlist until it ends.
|
data-playlist-loop
|No
|Enables or disables loop playlist playback when continuous playback is enabled. When set as
true and playlist continuous playback is enabled as well, it will loop the playlist continuously (defaults to
false).
|
data-playlist-autoupdate
|No
|Enables or disables playlist autoupdate, when a new episode is published. This feature is enabled by default.
|
data-autoplay
|No
|Enables or disables autoplay. When
true, the player will start playing automatically as soon as it loads. Autoplay doesn’t work on most mobile browsers. Defaults to
false.
|
data-live-autoplay
|No
|When
true and a new LIVE is onair, the player will start playing automatically, no matter if
data-autoplay is disabled or the player is already playing another episode. Defaults to
false.
|
data-chapters-image
|No
|Enables or disables the display of chapters images in the player. Defaults to
true.
|
data-episode-image-position
|No
|When
left/
right shows the episode image on the
left/
right. Defaults to
right.
|
data-hide-likes
|No
|When
true, it hides the likes icon and function normally present in the player. Defaults to
false. Plan Broadcaster or higher is required to use this parameter.
|
data-hide-comments
|No
|When
true, it hides the chat / comments icon and function normally present in the player. Defaults to
false. Plan Broadcaster or higher is required to use this parameter.
|
data-hide-sharing
|No
|When
true, it hides the sharing icon and function normally present in the player. Defaults to
false. Plan Broadcaster or higher is required to use this parameter.
|
data-hide-logo
|No
|When
true, it hides the Spreaker logo and branding normally present in the player. Defaults to
false. Plan Broadcaster or higher is required to use this parameter.
|
data-hide-episode-description
|No
|When
true, it hides the
info icon from the main episode being played. Defaults to
false.
|
data-hide-playlist-descriptions
|No
|When
true, it hides the
info icons from the playlist. Defaults to
false.
|
data-hide-playlist-images
|No
|When
true, it hides the episode image thumbnails from the playlist. Defaults to
false.
|
data-hide-download
|No
|When
true, it hides the episode download button. Defaults to
true.
|
data-gdpr-consent
|No
|When
true, it means that the user accepted host website GDPR terms and condition. When
false, it means that the user rejected them. When not present it means that the user neither accepted nor rejected GDPR terms, and privacy-sensitive features will be disabled if the client is detected to be from Europe.
IMPORTANT: The anchor must have the attribute
class="spreaker-player", otherwise it will be ignored by the loader script, and won’t get replaced by the player.
Example: Sharing a single episode, with no playlist
Example: Sharing a show’s latest episode, with a playlist
Example: Sharing a user’s latest episode, with a playlist
Example: Sharing a user’s latest episode, with no playlist
Example: Sharing a specific episode, with a playlist displaying all the episodes of a show
Directly Embedding an iFrame
In some circumstances, it may occur that you’ll need to embed the player in a page that doesn’t allow JavaScript files. In these cases, you can directly embed the
<iframe> instead:
To configure the player, you can pass a set of options as query string parameters. The following parameters are supported:
|Parameter
|Required
|Description
|
episode_id or
show_id or
user_id
|Yes
|The primary episode you want to display in the player. It can be a single episode
episode_id=EPISODE-ID, a show’s latest episode
show_id=SHOW-ID, or a user’s latest episode
user_id=USER-ID.
|
theme
|No
|Player’s UI theme. Supported themes are:
light (default) and
dark.
|
color
|No
|Player’s main color. Supported fromats are short and long hex values (ex:
F00 or
FF0000). Plan Station or higher is required to use this parameter.
|
cover_image_url
|No
|HTTPS URL of an image to display as the player’s background.
|
playlist
|No
|Configures how the playlist should be built. It can be
playlist=false to disable the playlist,
playlist=user to display all of a user’s episodes in the playlist, or
playlist=show to display all of a show’s episodes in the playlist.
|
playlist-continuous
|No
|Enables or disables continuous playlist playback. When set as
true, it will continuously play all episodes in the playlist until it ends.
|
playlist-loop
|No
|Enables or disables loop playlist playback when continuous playback is enabled. When set as
true and playlist continuous playback is enabled as well, it will loop the playlist continuously (defaults to
false).
|
playlist-autoupdate
|No
|Enables or disables the playlist autoupdate, when a new episode is published. This feature is enabled by default.
|
autoplay
|No
|Enables or disables autoplay. When
true, the player will start playing automatically as soon as it loads. Autoplay doesn’t work on most mobile browsers. Defaults to
false.
|
live-autoplay
|No
|When
true and a new LIVE is onair, the player will start playing automatically, no matter if
autoplay is disabled or the player is already playing another episode. Defaults to
false.
|
chapters-image
|No
|Enables or disables the display of chapters images in the player. Defaults to
true.
|
episode_image_position
|No
|When
left/
right shows the episode image on the
left/
right. Defaults to
right.
|
hide-likes
|No
|When
true, it hides the likes icon and function normally present in the player. Defaults to
false. Plan Broadcaster or higher is required to use this parameter.
|
hide-comments
|No
|When
true, it hides the chat / comments icon and function normally present in the player. Defaults to
false. Plan Broadcaster or higher is required to use this parameter.
|
hide-sharing
|No
|When
true, it hides the sharing icon and function normally present in the player. Defaults to
false. Plan Broadcaster or higher is required to use this parameter.
|
hide-logo
|No
|When
true, it hides the Spreaker logo and branding normally present in the player. Defaults to
false. Plan Broadcaster or higher is required to use this parameter.
|
hide-episode-description
|No
|When
true, it hides the
info icon from the main episode being played. Defaults to
false.
|
hide-playlist-descriptions
|No
|When
true, it hides the
info icons from the playlist. Defaults to
false.
|
hide-playlist-images
|No
|When
true, it hides the episode image thumbnails from the playlist. Defaults to
false.
|
hide-download
|No
|When
true, it hides the episode download button. Defaults to
true.
|
gdpr-consent
|No
|When
true, it means that the user accepted host website GDPR terms and condition. When
false, it means that the user rejected them. When not present it means that the user neither accepted nor rejected GDPR terms, and privacy-sensitive features will be disabled if the client is detected to be from Europe.
Example: Sharing a single episode, without a playlist
Example: Sharing a show’s latest episode, without a playlist
Embedded Player JS API
If you choose to embed the player using the tiny JS loader, you will also have a set of javascript API in the hosting page, through which you can control the player programmatically.
The loader script exposes the
SP.getWidget(IFRAME) function to the global scope, that returns an object through which you can control and get the state of the widget player. The following methods are provided on the object returned by
SP.getWidget():
|Method
|Type
|Description
|
play()
|Sync
|Plays the current episode.
|
pause()
|Sync
|Pauses the current episode.
|
seek(POSITION)
|Sync
|Seeks the current episode to
POSITION (expressed in milliseconds). This method doesn’t change the playback state, so if it was playing it will continue to play, otherwise it will not start to play.
|
setVolume(VOLUME)
|Sync
|Sets the audio volume. Range [0-100]
|
load(EPISODE-ID)
|Sync
|Loads a different episode in the player. The input
EPISODE-ID must be an episode already loaded in the playlist.
|
playPrev()
|Sync
|Plays the previous episode in the playlist (if any).
|
playNext()
|Sync
|Plays the next episode in the playlist (if any).
|
getPosition(CB)
|Async
|This method takes in input a callback
CB, that will get called with the current playback position, progress and duration:
function(position, progress, duration) {}.
|
getDuration(CB)
|Async
|This method takes in input a callback
CB, that will get called with the current playback duration:
function(duration) {}.
|
getState(CB)
|Async
|This method takes in input a callback
CB, that will get called with the current episode and its state:
function (episode, state, isPlaying) {}.
Supported browsers: the two-way communication between the hosting page and the embedded player has been implemented using
MessageChannel. Modern browsers support it, but some old browsers could not be supported. If a method is called successfully it will return
true, otherwise
false (on unsupported browsers).
Example: play and pause buttons in the hosting page
Live example
This live example shows how the Embedded Player API works. Please click the following buttons to give it a try and checkout the page’s sources for more information (it’s pretty straightforward):
Getters output will be printed here.
The Embedded Player on WordPress
Spreaker provides a WordPress plugin to easily embed the Spreaker player in your WordPress blog or website.
It basically adds the support for a shortcode in the form
[spreaker type=player ...] to your WordPress, replacing all the shortcodes with the related player.
The shortcode supports all the attributes supported by the JS loader without the
data- prefix. For example, the resource is specified with the
resource attribute (instead of
data-resource), the background image with
cover (instead of
data-cover) and so on.